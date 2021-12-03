Dragon Iguchi Burgee LL GET IT

Inspired by the snowboard legend himself, Bryan Iguchi, the new Burgee LL sunglasses from Dragon in the Iguchi colorway are the freshest shades we’ve placed on our face this year. Not only do they look so sharp and colorful, but they feel and perform precisely as you would expect from a legacy heavy-hitter in the sunglass game like Dragon.

The frames are made from injection-molded plant-based resin, and the 6-base polycarbonate lenses come optimized with Dragon’s Lumalens color. These glasses are sharp, clear, 100-percent UV protected, and simply look so-damn awesome. It’s not every day that you find a pair of shades that boast vibrant style in a sophisticated artistic way. They’re like a signature piece of artwork on your face, built to perform as good as (if not better) than any other shades on the market—and they’re the brainchild of Bryan Iguchi… what else could you ask for?

Not to mention, they’re very reasonably priced for such a rad piece of outdoor gear. If you’re in the market for some new sunglasses, look no further. And for all your colorful family and friends that love spending time in the sunshine, these are the perfect holiday gift. Trust us, they look so much cooler when you have ‘em on your face. —Jon Perino, senior editor

[$135; dragonalliance.com]

