Dragon NFX Spyder Alex Hall Collab Snow Goggles GET IT

We are officially in the thick of ski season, and one of our favorite pieces of gear to upgrade each year is our goggles. Not only do they add that extra bit of style to your kit, but—unless you care for your specs meticulously each season—it’s likely time you upgraded from your scratched and outdated pair, and got into something fresh and proper. Enter the Dragon NFX Spyder Alex Hall goggles.

These goggles not only look the part, but they perform beyond what goggles at this price range should. Equipped with Dragon’s Lumalens Dark Smoke lenses (with an included Light rose Lumalens), this frameless design looks so good on your face, and the interchangeability of these lenses is as easy as it gets. These goggles feel like a soft cloud on your face, yet they protect you tremendously from all the rigors of a day on the mountain.

The Alex Hall signature pattern on the strap is a really nice aesthetic touch, and the overall look of these goggles is something you’ll be proud to place on your face for any snow excursion. They’ll hold up in the backcountry, and they’ll also suit you well inbounds. And if you’re a fan of the man, Alex Hall, then these goggles are a no-brainer. You can’t go wrong with any optics from Dragon, and the Alex Hall NFX Spyder goggles are an exemplary testament to that.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$169; dragonalliance.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!