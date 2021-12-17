Dragon PXV Bryan Iguchi Signature Series Goggles GET IT

Snow is dumping all over the country, and holiday vacations are upon us. This means that it’s time to dial in your winter sports essentials. And one of the coolest pieces of gear you can add to your kit, are your winter goggles. That being said, there’s no cooler snow goggle this season than the recently released Bryan Iguchi PXV Signature Series from Dragon. Not only are these goggles bult for the gnarliest of mountain conditions, but they simply look like no other goggles we’ve ever placed on our face.

The legacy goggle brand has crafted an industry-first base lens curvature that offers a panoramic angle of view, not to mention a badass visual aesthetic, and their injection-molded Panotech lens that wraps the frame. Dragon’s Lumalens features optimized color tints, as well as a super anti-fog treatment for no-fuss riding all day long. And the triple-layer face foam feels like a pillowy cloud upon your forehead and cheek bones… you barely notice you have them on.

And then there’s one of our favorite parts: The legend himself, Bryan Iguchi, has adorned the strap with his signature artwork. There really aren’t any fresher goggles out there this year, in our opinion.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$190; dragonalliance.com]

