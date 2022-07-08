Dragon Reel X LL Polar Sunglasses GET IT

The Dragon Reel X LL Polar is Dragon’s newest addition to the fishing collection. Like most Dragon optics, it’s packed with technology and features that really make a difference. This model comes with a polarized lens which is a must for navigating shallow waters and a big bonus when sight fishing. They also come equipped with Dragon’s Lumalens technology which enhances details and contrast in short makes colors come alive.

My favorite feature on these which has saved me more than once is the floating H20 technology that allows them to stay on top of the water if ever they fall in. When the sunglasses arrived, they came in a hard-shell carry case for safe transportation and a rubber adjustable leash you can put around your neck to allow for easy on and off moments. The Reel X LL Polar comes in a variety of tints specialized for the type of water you typically fish in. The robust and contour shape protects your eyes from side light seeping in and comes equipped with 100-percent UV protection to help your eyes when spending long hours on the water.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$245; dragonalliance.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!