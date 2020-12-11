Dragon X2S x 686 Snow Goggles GET IT

It’s officially ski and snowboard season. We’ve all been waiting with high anticipation, and now there are plenty of ways to get your turns on the hill. It’s time to gear up. And we’re going to be honest with you: One of our favorite pieces of ski gear to upgrade each year is our goggles. There are so many new innovations in frame engineering and lens construction every season that we can hardly justify keeping the same pair of winter specs for more than a season.

And this year, we got our hands on the latest from the legacy brand Dragon, who just so happened to link up with one of our other favorite legacy brands, 686. And together, they pumped out the Dragon X2S x 686 collab snow goggles. If you’ve ever had a pair of Dragon goggles or glasses on your face, then you know that they are some of the most innovative brands in the goggle space… and to pair that with 686’s reputation for quality outerwear? No brainer.

These medium-sized goggles feature Dragon’s Lumalens color optimized technology (for some of the clearest vision we’ve ever had on the hill), as well as their Swiftlock tech that makes changing lenses as easy as pie. Not to mention the 686 design and style accents, and these goggles make the perfet belnd of everything we love about these two brands. For the snowboarder or skier in your life, goggles are always a crowd-pleasing gift idea. And if you’re on the hunt for new specs to take you through this strange 2020/21 season, then the XS2 won’t disappoint.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$220; 686.com]

