Dryrobe Advanced Long Sleeve Changing Robe

Once you get cold, it’s over. Whether it’s a spring day at the beach with friends or a triathlon you’ve trained hard for, the cold can zap your energy in seconds. The Dryrobe is a brilliantly designed outer piece to wear over your swimwear or wetsuit and completely revolutionize changing outside. Not to mention, it’s got a lot of eco-friendly properties.

The Dryrobe is ideal for surfers, divers and swimmers/triathlon racers great for before you surf, dive or swim and warming up after, weather staying in a bathing suit or wetsuit, or changing into dry clothes. The outer shell is water and windproof (100-percent recycled nylon) and it’s lined with soft, cozy synthetic lambswool (100-percent recycled poly) for full warmth. Pull that big soft hood over your head and your warming up instantly.

There’s plenty of room to bring your arms in and actually change underneath. It’s also a step up from the changing robes of the past, specifically with the long sleeves, taylor fit with adjustable hook and loop fasteners at the wrist and full-length 2-way reversible zipper. Plus (and this is huge) it has pockets! There are two deep, fleece-lined, zippered pockets for keys and energy bar that you can bury your hands in to keep snug and warm, plus a huge soft-lined internal pouch and one more zippered waterproof external pocket great for wallet and phone. I’ve found this great for wintertime surf checks over a wetsuit and simply comfortable protection from the elements when changing.

There’s also the added bonus of protecting the seats of your vehicle should you choose to wear it on the drive home. Overall, a great product for those watermen/women in the mid and upper latitudes who need to keep that core warm.—Jon Coen, Men’s journal contributor

[$215; us.dryrobe.com]

