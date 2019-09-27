DU/ER Live Free Field Pant Get It

I love a good military-inspired pant—the rugged construction and versatile, neutral colorways. Lately I’ve been digging the Field Pant from Vancouver-based DU/ER. The brand’s No-sweat Pants were a long-standing favorite, but the Field Pant is poised to take precedence over my wardrobe this fall. They’re durable but soft, made from a cotton/Tencel blend that’s water-resistant, moisture-wicking, and antimicrobial—perfect for chilly, wet weather. DU/ER’s trademark crotch gusset, reinforced seams, and a touch of spandex for stretch make these tough enough for any autumn adventure. Best of all, the fit is fantastic. They look great with every shirt and jacket in my closet. Available in navy, khaki, and olive. — Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[$142; shopduer.com]