Duer Fireside Denim Summit Pant

If you don’t own a pair of Duers, we hope you will one day. The reliably durable, comfortable and practical brand has proven to be a staple for those who like to play in their jeans rather than just wear their jeans. Duer seems to have a perfect formula with just a perfect amount of stretch, style and design that makes their designs timeless classics. One such classic is their Fireside—a signature performance denim with DWR and lined with interwoven fleece that comes in various fits.

One of their latest Fireside design is the Summit Pant. The Fireside Summit pant is marketed as “hybrid pant and jogger” something we assume comes from the feel of the pant, the cut does fall into a bit of a jogger category (a.k.a. comfortable), but these are really serious pants. The exterior layer is made with a very water-repellent DWR, almost a work-pant feel. However, the subtle sheen and stretch gives the Summit pant a more sophisticated quality.

You can dress the pants up or down. The warm yet ultra-light fleece lining is way sifter than pairing than any long john and much more functional. The lining also has a silver treatment that is an odor-neutralization feature. It does work, you really don’t have to wash these pants very much, or even at all.

They hold their shape, brush off dirt and don’t stink. The Summit has a slick hidden gusset at the ankle to snitch up. There are also convert deep side pockets that don’t bulge or take away from the flatter silholute. Like most of Duer’s pants, the Summit pants have a triple-stitched inseam, gusset and back rise that allow for maxim movement and durability.

Lastly 95 percent of Duer’s fibers are plant based or recycled, and since they own their own factory, they can maintain ethical standards for production. We highly recommend any pant from Duer, but think our favorite might be the Summit. There really isn’t much like these pants on the market.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$169; duer.ca]

