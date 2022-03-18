Duer No Sweat Jogger GET IT

While Duer’s No Sweat Joggers look unassuming, they might be the best pair of travel pants ever made—or at the very least the most comfortable thing to wear on a plane. The joggers, which come in eight colors, are as comfortable as sweatpants, but with a more tailored fit. I used them for a 6am morning flight. Meaning, I was functioning on the level of sweatpants, but I looked far more put together—and was way more comfortable.

The fit is athletic with plenty of room in the seat and thighs, tapering down the leg to an elastic cuff around the ankle. These are exceptionally comfortable on a plane where they look neat and tidy, but they also have a drawstring waist so you don’t have to deal with removing a belt to get past TSA—should, for some reason, that little green PreCheck symbol not load up on your boarding pass.

They’re heavier than they look, which helps with chilly planes, but they also breathe better than regular sweatpants so I never felt clammy, even after transitioning from frigid New York weather to tropical Caribbean temperatures. As I waited for an hour to get through the airport, in 80-degree temperature with no air conditioning, the Duers never felt uncomfortable.

Back home, they are as comfortable at the gym as they are around the house. Duer’s designed these pants with a healthy dose of cotton (62 percent), to keep you warm. While they might look from afar like canvas pants, they weave in a tandem of Tencel (34 percent) and a couple of Lycras (4 percent total) to give them an incredible range of movement. There is even a crotch gusset stitched in. The zippered left thigh pocket is a nice touch to stash your phone.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$129; shopduer.com]

