Duer Stay Dry Quilted Denim Jacket GET IT

Duer, the performance denim line, is making jackets and we couldn’t be happier. Dubbed as the “modern day puffer,” the Stay Dry Quilted Jacket is a water-resistant, insulated, stretch denim jacket. Made with organic cotton, filled with PrimaLoft insulation and treated with DWR, the Stay Dry Quilted Jacket is an incredibly practical outer layer that we never knew we needed, but can’t take off.

Cut in a simple trim fit, the Stay Dry has hearty pockets and clean snap buttons. Although this jacket is durable and can “play hard,” the subtle trim on the collar, cuff and hem adds a nice touch that allows this jacket to be worn in various occasions that don’t involve the elements. The casual style of the Stay Dry makes this cozy jacket a perfect option for traveling as it holds its shape and is highly functional.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$199; shopduer.com]

