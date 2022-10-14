Duke Cannon Supply Co. Tactical Scrubber GET IT

At first glance the 10-ounce, 4.5 x 2.5 x 1.5-inch brick of Duke Cannon soap might seem comical—after all, it’s about three times as thick as an iPhone. But pair it with the hangable tactical scrubber and you have a serious multi-tasker in the shower. Unlike a loofah, which requires the added step of applying soap and often can’t be washed, this Duke Cannon combo lathers up while providing two textures for cleaning: A coarse, black patch for feet, elbows, and rough spots and a softer, large swath of orange for everywhere else.

The scrubber is perfectly sized to Velcro open and accept the brick of soap. Unlike bar soap, hanging soap-on-a-rope Duke Cannon means no slimy soap building up the shower shelf. We’ve been using it for weeks and it feels like we haven’t made a dent in the brick yet, while we get all the lather we expect from loofah and liquid soap.

The Duke Cannon system has its roots in the US military. The army used brick-style soap during the Korean war and the plant that made that soap manufactures it for Duke Cannon soap today. The scrubber’s cord hangs in the shower where it and the soap dry out in between uses and the sack is washable to keep things clean. The single brick soaps, which run $9, are just the right amount of fun with cheeky names like Pine Tar and Mall Santa’s Cough Syrup. They smell great in the shower, but the scent doesn’t linger after—no one would be accusing you of using Axe body spray. —Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$24.50/scrubber + brick of soap; dukecannon.com]

