Duluth Trading Co. Triple Threat Wide Mouth Tool Bag

If you’re a do-it-yourself type of person, chances are, you have a garage full of tools to help you handle whatever project or situation that life throws at you. That being said, you’re also likely to be quite particular about how you keep tools organized so you know precisely where everything is when the time comes to take care of business.

And when it comes to keeping organized (and mobile), we think the Triple Threat Wide Mouth Tool Bag from Duluth Trading Co. is as good as it gets.

Measuring 22 1/4 inches wide, 13 inches deep, and 12 1/4 inches high, it’s made from rugged, moisture-resistant polyester, so this bag is built to last a lifetime. Its lightweight aluminum rail frame not only keeps the bag’s shape, but also holds strong in even the most stressful loads. The central gate-mouth opens up impressively wide, and its cord handles are not only built to handle the heaviest load with a comfortable grip, but also even act as a sling for an 8-foot 2×4.

It boasts two zippered compartments (with dozens of elastic storage loops and tool sleeves), four exterior pockets, and even tie-down loops for packing onto an ATV or pickup truck. This thing is designed to go with you wherever your job needs to be done.

If you’re in the market for a mobile do-it-all tool organizer this season, it goes without saying that Duluth Trading Co. is a brand you can trust.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$159.95; duluthtrading.com]

