The really isn’t anything quite enjoying like a warm, spring evening gathered around a campfire with your loved ones. And right now, for many people across the world, the only way to make that happen is in the safe, quarantined comfort of their own home. Thankfully, Duraflame offers the perfect, simple, and safe solution for even the most campfire-inept people out there: Duraflame OUTDOOR Firelogs.

These logs are oh-so easy to get lit (simply stack two logs in an “X” configuration, and light the wrappers), and for us, the three-log case burned hot through our entire evening of roasting dogs and marshmallows.

The OUTDOOR Firelogs burn more efficiently than normal firewood, and they even produce less smoke (ultimately emitting significantly less emissions into the atmosphere). They’re made from renewable and recycled wood in the U.S.A. and are USDA Certified 100-percent bio-based.

They’re lightweight and compact, making them perfect for all types of outdoor situations (from backyard firepits to beach bonfires, and everywhere in between). If you’ve been itching to get those outdoorsy camp vibes back into your life right about now, then these OUTDOOR Firelogs are the ticket.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$17.95 (3-Pack); homedepot.com]

