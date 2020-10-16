Dyson Lightcycle Morph Get It

Whether you have a designated office, or you’re converting some corner of your living room, lighting will no doubt come into play as you perfect your work-from-home setup. Dyson’s delivered time and time again on home essentials like vacuums and purifiers, and their foray into lighting is no less impressive. Their Dyson Lightcycle Morph line has a floor and desk light that autotracks the time of day and adjusts its color temperature and brightness using your local time, date, and GPS location. In the morning and evening, it’ll curb the amount of blue light; in Relax mode, it’ll lend a soft glow to illuminate your space without creating a distraction; and if your office is in your bedroom, use wake-up mode, and it’ll gradually brighten to ease you into wakefulness. What you’ll really love is the convenience factor. Control it via the app or use the slide-touch controls to seamlessly adjust brightness and temperature. The main light can be docked magnetically to the stem, flooding it with a warm glow; or you can swing it out and adjust its positioning to throw light on your work space. There’s even a USB charger built into the base should you need to juice up your smartphone in between calls. Working remotely isn’t half bad after all… — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[Dyson Lightcycle Morph floor, $849.99; dyson.com]

