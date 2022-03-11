Eagle Creek Cargo Hauler XT Wheeled Duffel 90L GET IT

Not all of your travel is business meetings and summits. And not all of your travel is a journey to some backcountry cabin. Most put ourselve on planes, trains, Ubers and snowmobiles for varied reasons each year and now there’s a bag that you can use for a most of them.

Eagle Creek is an established luggage brand with an outdoor esthetic and their recent Cargo Hauler is a nice travel piece whether you’re staying in a business suite, Airbnb, or potentially a yurt. The Cargo Hauler is a convenient “rolling” bag that doesn’t look like you just checked out of a hostel, but you can also throw it on your back should you be trekking.

It easily works as a carry-on too. Aside from the multifunctional aspects, the thing you’ll notice about this bag is just how durable it is—rugged handles, large wheels that can handle off-road rolling, reinforced corner guards and water repellent 600D Poly TPU. With the backpack straps, zipper pull loops (easy to handle even with gloves on) and compression straps, this thing works in the field. But you won’t be at all out of place in a city or indoor setting.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$269; eaglecreek.com]

