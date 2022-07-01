Eagle Creek Pack-It Reveal Org Convertible Pack GET IT

Every once in a while, we get a piece of gear across our desks that isn’t particularly groundbreaking, expensive or complicated. And we pick it up, kind of look at it and think, “Hm… There’s a specific word for this but I can’t think of it.”

This week’s good little idea comes from the folks at Eagle Creek who know a thing or two about life on the road. They’ve developed the Pack-It Reveal Org Convertible Pack, a fantastic little piece that can be used as an organizational pouch within your bag—use it for your essentials, media, toiletries, etc—and then fully flip it inside-out and it becomes a little day backpack perfect for a side excursion, hike, walk through the city or a music festival. (Not that complicated, yet pretty brilliant.)

The inside is the same four padded and four mesh pockets either way you’re using it. Breathable mesh straps and pads keep it comfortable as a backpack as well as a water bottle holder. It’s washable and water repellent (good enough, right?) and there’s an additional zippered pocket with a little key fob for your smallest of accessories. “Nifty”… there’s the word you were looking for.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$40; eaglecreek.com]

