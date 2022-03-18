EARPEACE MUSIC PRO Earplugs GET IT

Getting back to live music after a couple years of COVID shutdowns can be tough. Thankfully, the fine crew at EARPEACE have launched precisely what you need to keep your ears safe, without compromising the audio experience that you go to live concerts to experience in the first place. We’d like to introduce you to the EARPEACE MUSIC PRO Earplugs.

We recently used these at a local venue for our first concert back in the “real world” in the last couple of years. And we were unexpectedly surpised at how much we appreciated these earplugs. While we used to relish in the ear-ringing agony after a live show (wearing it as a badge of honor) in our 20s, we now appreciate falling asleep that night without the sound of incessant church bells chiming in our head. They come in Medium Protection (16dB), High Protection (19dB), and MAX Protection (24dB), so whatever preference you have, there’s an earplug for you. You can still hear every little detail and subtle nuance of the wonderful live music you paid to see, but without the headache of suffering afterward.

They feature the brand’s PRO filter technology with finely tuned acoustic membrane to lower feedback noise and clarify the sound, ultra-comfortable, hypoallergenic silicone construction make these so comfortable in-ear, that you hardly know you have them in. And they even come equipped with an aviation grade aluminum carry case. If you’re a live-music junkie like us, these earplugs are a no brainer.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$39.95; earpeace.com]

