Ecomended Reusable Wax Food Wraps

We’re all spending more time at home, preparing our own meals these days, so it’s more important than ever to be sure that we minimize wasted food. And while using things like single-use plastic bags or aluminum foil is effective, we’d personally prefer something that’s not only reusable, but something that preserves food longer.

We couldn’t be happier with Ecomended’s Reusable Wax Food Wraps. Made from cotton fabric, coated with beeswax and jojoba oil, these food wraps are so easy to customize and reuse over and over again. You simply cut your desired size, and the pliable wraps will seal around just about any object—cups, bowls, breads, fruits, etc.—using only the warmth of your hand.

When it comes to getting the job done in a sustainable way, the Ecomended Reusable Wax Food Wraps are a wonderfully small (but mighty) addition to any kitchen.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$19.99; ecomended.com]

