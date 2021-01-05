ECOS Fruit + Veggie Wash Get It

In times like these, you’re probably hypervigilant about cleaning—well, everything. Using a device like Luma Pro that obliterates 99.9 percent of germs, bacteria, and viruses with UV-C light technology is the top tier in sanitizing, but don’t sleep on produce cleaners. While they don’t have the same power, a spray like this can gently rid your fruits and vegetables of dirt and contaminants better than water alone. ECOS extracts sugars from potato skins to make their cleaning agents; there are no toxic ingredients. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$7.80; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!