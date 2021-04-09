EcoVessel Wanderware GET IT

The pandemic has caused all of us to do a whole lot more takeout food. And that has meant a whole lot more single-use packaging that will forever take up space in our landfills—this largely includes utensils. But thanks EcoVessel, you can now politely decline the plastic spoon and fork (and spork) because you have the stylish new Wanderware in your pack.

Wanderware is a set of stainless steel cutlery—a well-designed kit of knife, fork, spoon, chopsticks, straw, and straw cleaner. It’s a great way to avoid a strange cup or glass without a plastic straw—all in a sleek little pack. The whole thing just sings with good style and consciousness. The knife is also in line with TSA standards for when you’re ready to fly again, so the Wanderware set can live in your backpack, tote or side bag for all your adventures.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$24.95; ecovessel.com]

