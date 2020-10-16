Eddie Bauer Carbon River 6 Tent GET IT

With so many travel plans being shattered by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s one summertime escape that’s still open: good ol’ camping. And if the last camping trip that you took was back in the day when you were footloose and fancy free (and perhaps before you had kids), we’re guessing you’re going to need a tent upgrade.

This is where the Eddie Bauer Carbon River 6 Tent fits the bill. With space for up to six people (100 square feet of interior room), this bad boy even leaves spare room for the family dog to tag along. Fully waterproof for those sudden (and unpredictable) downpours, this three-season tent features highly durable double-wall construction that comes in clutch in case of snags on trees or bushes at the campsite.

But our favorite part of this tent is its ultra-simple cross-pole dome construction (with amazingly easy-to-follow color coding) making the Carbon River 6 a delight to set up and take down. Weighing in at 14 pounds, however, this tent is not really the lightweight off-the-grid backcountry solution, but for the whole family (and then some), the Carbon River 6 checks all the boxes.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$199; eddiebauer.com]

