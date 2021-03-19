Eddie Bauer Flying Squirrel 40-Degree Sleeping Bag GET IT

Camping trips are one of the finest ways to disconnect from your digital addictions and reconnect with the beautiful planet that takes care of us. That being said, when planning an epic trip outdoors, gathering all of the proper pieces of gear to not only keep you comfortable, but also keep you safe, is paramount. And one of the ultimate staples for spending extended time under the stars, is you sleeping bag. And if portability is of utmost importance to you, without compromising on comfort and warmth, then the Flying Squirrel 40-Degree Sleeping Bag from Eddie Bauer checks all the boxes.

This thing packs such a big punch when it comes to keeping us cozy during mild, cool nights, while packing itself into one of the smallest packages we’ve ever tested in a fully capable bag. Originally designed as a packable emergency warmth solution for backcountry guides, its design is so versatile that there’s really nowhere it doesn’t belong. It features 850 fill Responsible Down Standard (RDS) down, it weighs in at a mere 1 lb. 7 oz., and our favortie part is how convenient (and easily) it packs down into its own built-in footbox stuff sack. True genius design.

The way you can wrap (or unwrap) this bag makes it truly the on-stop-shop for spring/summer outdoor getaways. While we wouldn’t recommend this for hardcore cold-weather camping, for just about everything else, it fits the bill.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$299; eddiebauer.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!