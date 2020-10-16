Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone GET IT

When it comes to wireless charging, there are almost too many options out there to choose from. It can be exhausting deciding which gadget will be right for you. Well, if you’re a fan of aesthestics and elegant design, then we think we’ve got a product you need to check out: the Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone.

This thing just looks so cool on your desktop. With or without a phone atop it, the handsome stone accessory is just a joy to look at. They offer chargers in Black or White Marble, Travertine Stone, Lava Stone, and Sandstone. Whatever you’re preference, it’s a small gadget that’ll certainly style-up your office desktop or countertop.

It’s compatible with just about all current iPhones, as well as all Qi-enabled devices including the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. If you’re the stylish type, and you often prefer fashion over function, then the Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone will give you the best of both worlds.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$69.99; eggtronic.com]

