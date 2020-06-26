Ekster Parliament Smart Wallet GET IT

How many times have you found yourself searching frantically for your precious wallet that you could have sworn you left right on the entryway countertop? And with all these cool applications that are made specifically for finding lost or misplaced items, wouldn’t you think the same would developed specifically for your wallet? This is where the clever minds over at Ekster have hit the nail on the head with their Parliament Smart Wallet.

But first, let’s back up for a moment, and look at the Parliament as it’s meant to be used. This premium leather, RFID-blocking slim wallet features an aluminum card holder (for up to six cards) that fans all of your credit/debit cards out at the push of a button—and even prevents them from rubbing on each other. It also features a cash holder strap, and still measures less than .5-inches thick.

Now, toss in the optional Ekster Tracker Card, and this sleek and stylish wallet becomes a solar-powered, trackable device. The tracker card charges with sunlight in only three hours, and the charge will last up to three months. With a tracking range of up to 200 feet, you can even ring your wallet for easy locating. Not to mention voice acticvation using Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri. It’s compatible with iOS 11/Android 5 (and above).

If you’re the type that’s always losing your wallet, wherever you go, then the Parliament Smart Wallet should definitely be on your radar.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[Wallet: $89; Tracker Card: $49; ekster.com]

