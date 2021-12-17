Erem Xerocole Men’s Desert Hiking Boot GET IT

Heading out to the desert this winter? Then you gotta get the right footwear to handle the terrain you plan to tackle. For this, the fine folks at Erem have developed what we think is the perfect fit for desert excursions: the Xerocole Desert Hiking Boot. If you need all-day comfort, exceptional durability, optimal performance, and overall handsome design, then look no further.

These boots breathe and move like no other boots we’ve ever tried. We attribute that to how these exceptional boots are all held together by stitching, rather than adhesive lamination (which is the industry norm these days). This construction allows them to truly breathe. No joke. Our feet tend to overheat, and that often lends itself to uncomfortable experiences while on long treks. Not with these boots. The upper is loose-lined with moisture-wicking, 100-percent Tencel Lyocell to regulate foot temperature and naturally prevent odor… just what the doctor ordered.

They feel tough-as-nails without compromising on foot comfort. Their three-quarter gusset and padded collar keeps out trail debris, and also minimizes irritation and blisters. These boots are thoughtfully designed and impressively executed. If you’re looking for your next pair of serious outdoor footwear, then these boots will exceed your expectations. And for the outdoor lover in your life, you can’t go wrong when giving the gift of exploration.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$169.99; eremlife.com]

