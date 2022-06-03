Eureka! Tagalong Highback Chair GET IT

Bringing your own camping chair on the road is always a good idea until you have to pile four or five of them into your trunk. With summer in full swing we got the chance to test out the new Tagalong Highback chair from Eureka!. It’s easily one of the most compact high back chairs on the market and it did not disappoint.

It’s hard to find the balance between a comfortable camping chair and one that packs down small enough to easily bring around—this chair lands right in that sweet spot. It’s built with a high-quality aluminum pole frame capable of holding 265 pounds and includes all your standard features like a drink holder, armrests and a ziplocked storage pocket for personal items. The structure of the chair pretty much assembles itself thanks to the elastic pull strings and the seat has two mesh panels on each side to keep you cool on hot days.

The best part is it folds up into a small pouch you can fit in a backpack. If you don’t mind the extra 10 seconds it takes to set up or dismantle this chair, it’s definitely going to make your next camping trip load lighter.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$84.95; eurekacamping.com]

