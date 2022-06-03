Eureka! Tagalong Shelter GET IT

If you’re like us and you like to spend warm days outside but also want to beat the sun this new Tagalong Shelter from Eureka! is for you. The structure itself is easy and quick to put together thanks to it’s two-pole construction. The roof delivers UPF 50+ sun protection in addition to beading off water when it rains.

The shelter gives you 99 square-feet of floor area so you can fit an entire picnic table or a couple chairs for you and some friends comfortably. Th best part is, that the entire structure packs down into a small bag measuring 22-inch long and 10-inch wide with a sling attached so you can carry it hands-free. The carry bag fits quite loose so you can even toss in extra items like sunscreen, cards, snacks etc. With a weight of about 8 pounds all-in, this shelter is ideal to bring to the beach, camping, your friend’s backyard or anywhere you want some shelter from the elements.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$199.95; eurekacamping.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!