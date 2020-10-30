Evermill Counter Top Spice Rack GET IT

If elegant design in your kitchen is just as important as capability and function, then we have the newest piece of kitchen gear that you need to check out: The Evermill Counter Top Spice Rack. This thing looks so damn nice in our home, that we almost forget how handy it is with our everyday cooking tasks. Almost.

It comes in a 12-piece collection (Bay Leaves, Captain’s Blend, Cayenne, Cinnamon, Cumin, Evermill Blend, Harissa, Italian, Oregano, Paprika, Red Pepper Flakes, and Turmeric) or an 18-piece collection (which adds Allspice, Cloves, Coriander Seeds, Brown Mustard Seeds, Nutmeg, and Sumac) and the spices are all labeled in handsome glass jars with sturdy metal lids to keep all your spices fresh.

Each jar has the name of the spice prominently, and beautifully, displayed on the exterior for easy selection, and the rack itself can be mounted to the wall or simply placed on the countertop.

Bonus: You can sign up for a 12-month spice subscription that gets mailed right to your door, so that you never have to worry about running out of your tried-and-true staples of flavor in your cuisine. The racks come in Gunmetal, Silver, Black, or White finishes.

For the fan of kitchen aesthetics and sheer thoughtful design, this spice rack takes it to the next level. It’s the perfect gift for the home chef in your life.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$179-$229; evermill.com]

