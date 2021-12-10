EVO IRM-1 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush GET IT

When it comes to electronics this season, there’s no shortage of new and improved pieces of gear that take previous iterations to the next level. And when it comes to oral care, we just got our hands on one piece of tech that takes brushing your teeth to entirely new universe: the EVO IRM-1 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush.

This thing is so-damn sophisticated, that we dare even compare it to the brushes we’ve been scrubbing our teeth with for years. If Mr. Tony Stark himself had a toothbrush on his bathroom countertop, this would be it, and if you’re a Marvel fan, then you’ll appreciate all the thoughtful accents of this toothbrush. Designed after Iron Man’s groundbreaking suit, it features a Stark Arc Reactor charging base for the rechargeable handle, it comes with two plaque defense brush heads, and it’s even 100-percent waterproof for up to 30 minutes. It also boasts four Smart Cleaning modes (Standard, Sensitive, Whitening, and Deep Clean) for whatever your mouth needs on any given day. It pumps out 40,000 vibrations per minute utilizing its ultra-advanced e1 microprocessor chip, and the handle ergonomics are splendid. This is truly the toothbrush of a superhero, and we can’t think of any Marvel fan that wouldn’t love to have this in their life.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$199.99; getevo.net]

