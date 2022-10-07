Exped Megamat Duo 10 GET IT

Introducing one of the most comfortable sleeps you can give yourself outside the comfort of your own bed. If you’re going car camping or living the van life this sleeping mat is everything you’ll ever need for a good night’s rest. The Megamat Duo 10 from Exped in a medium weighs about 7 pounds so it’s not ideal for backpacking but for everything else it’s my number-one choice.

It elevates you about 4 inches off the ground and is rated for extreme cold which is great for fall camping trips but can still be used on warm summer nights. It comes equipped with self-inflating technology that you can then top up to your desired firmness with a small hand pump that comes with the mat. This model can accommodate two adults comfortably and a convenient bonus is the fabric makes very little noise when changing sleeping positions.

The surface of the mat is soft to the touch, but has enough grip for your sleeping bag to not slide around throughout the night. Most other sleeping mats on the market have a rigid flat-on-air feel but this one has a noticeable foam fill with stretch fabric which makes it that much more comfortable. This sleeping mat is well worth the investment for an amazing night’s sleep anywhere you go.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$329.95; expedusa.com]

