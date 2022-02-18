Exped Ultra 3R Sleeping Pad GET IT

There are a few pieces of outdoor gear that we always say you do not want to skimp on—and a sleeping pad is certainly one of them. With so many pads on the market these days, you definitely don’t want to rely on the bargain brand when it comes to getting good sleep while off the grid. That being said, one of the finest sleeping pads we’ve ever used has just dropped from the folks at Exped: The Ultra 3R.

This thing packs down into almost nothing, and it weighs almost nothing (only 1 lb.), but the performance and quality you get out of this unassuming package is beyond pads that we’ve tried that cost twice the price and take up twice the space in our pack. It’s insulated for three-season use, and it measures in at 3-inches thick when inflated so you can rest assured that pesky rocks or roots won’t leave you tossing and turning all night.

It boasts internal welded baffles that separate the air chambers which creates a fully cushioned and stable sleep surface (all while preventing cold spots). It inflates in mere seconds with a powered inflator, but it also includes an ultra-handy Schnozzel pump bag for manual inflation. It comes with a really durable stuff sack, as well as a repair kit with fabric patches and adhesive if you run into any punctures. The medium pad measures 72-inches long and 20.5-inches wide, which is perfect for one adult, but they also offer Long Wide (77.6-inches long, 25.6-inches wide) and Medium Wide (72-inches long, 25.6-inches wide) options for whatever body type you are. This pad really is on a playing field of its own. We highly recommend it for all your outdoor excursions.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$149.95; rei.com]

