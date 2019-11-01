Faribault + Tellason Clampdown Shirt GET IT

Every guy should have a versatile work shirt in his closet. This one—a stylishly warm collaboration between Tellason and Minnesota-based Faribault Woolen Mill, which makes some of the best wool blankets in the game—quickly became part of my new uniform since the temperature started dropping. With two chest pockets that can fit a small wallet and selvedge details throughout, it’s a layer that can easily transition to any situation and last you through fall and into the winter. Its coolest feature: It’s made from Faribault’s recycled wool. — John Lonsdale, Deputy Digital Editor

[$240; faribaultmill.com]

