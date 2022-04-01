Farm to Feet Everyday Crew Socks GET IT

Remember when socks were boring? Something you joked about getting for your birthday from an out-of-touch relative? No one will complain about a par of Farm to Feet. If you had to create a phenomenal sock, you would do it just the way this North Carolina brand has—raw materials made in the US, socks made in the US, by a domestic work force.

The key to these socks is Merino Wool, which is known for durability but more so for its moisture wicking properties—a huge plus in any environment but specifically for keeping your feet dry and ultimately warm. The sock is rounded out by American-grown Nylon and Spandex, which mean they are going to “stay up,” instead of falling into a slouch around your ankle.

The Merino Wool is sourced domestically and then processed to yarn at North Carolina facilities all within 300 miles of the sustainably-focused facility in Mt. Airy, NC. While Farm to Feet also offer plenty of ski/snowboard, hunting/fishing, hiking and tactical options, the Everyday is your daily sock for the active person on the average work or home day, lightweight but nice cushion. They fit firmly on the lower calf with seemless toe closure to eliminate friction blisters. Reinforced construction and low-stress seam placement make for a more durable sock. Between the construction and the domestic production, bottom line is that you get what you pay for and these are rad socks.

The Everyday Crew come in about 18 different styles, designed and named for different offbeat places around the country (not Big Sky and Downeast, but rather Billings and Sac, for example) that we love with two colorways for each.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$10-$30; farmtofeet.com]

