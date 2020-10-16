Feat BlanketBlend Hoodie GET IT

As the weather cools down heading into fall and winter, one thing is for sure: It’s time to pull your colder weather gear out from the back of the closet and audit what needs updating, upgrading, and perhaps replacing. And one of the most important staples in any guy’s closet, is most certainly the good ol’ hoodie. This season, we got turned onto to Feat’s BalnketBlend Hoodie.

This thing is not your average hoodie. The BlanketBelnd fabric is the prefect combination of comfort that you’d get from cotton and the performance and durability you get from polyester. And it’s all finished off with a rare yarn and ButterWash process (meaning it’s ultra soft), and we’re sure that it’ll stay this way wash after wash.

This hoodie is perfect for morning strolls through the neighborhood, evening walks on the beach, and even snuggling up on the couch for movie night. As mentioned before, it’s one of the softest and most luxurious feels we’ve gotten from a hoodie, but does not feel overly delicate. So you can literally wear this anywhere.

If you’ve been staring at that old hoodie that you’ve trusted for years, and wondered if it can get any better than your tried-and-true, we think you should look into the BlanketBlend Hoodie from Feat. You won’t be disappointed.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$118; featclothing.com]

