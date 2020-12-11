Feat Roam Performance Pants GET IT

Looking for versatility in your closet this winter season? Chances are that you likely already have a trusty pair of lounge pants in your drawer, as well as some technical pants for your outdoor excursions. However, we doubt that either of them are as awesome as the Feat Roam Performance Pants.

These pants are the perfect blend of ‘relax on the couch’ and ‘get outside for a brisk workout.’ (And everywhere in between). You can take these pants on the trail, to yoga class, the grocery store, and then back home for a Netflix binge with your favorite beverage. They’re constructed from Feat’s signature mid-weight FlowTech Fabric which is thin, but still feels durable and ultra-high-quality, and the stretch in this fabric is oh-so fantastic.

It has mutliple pockets for your everyday carry, as well as really nice zippered pocket on the front thigh for your small valuables. We can’t say it enough: These pants are the Jack-of-All-Trades of pants. This holiday season, the Roam pants are a home-run gift idea for just about anyone in your life—Although, we think you need to nab a second pair for yourself while you’re at it. You don’t want to have pant envy, right?—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$89; featclothing.com]

