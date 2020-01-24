Filson Rugged Twill Bag With Zipper GET IT

Filson’s zippered tote bag might as well be called “The Only Bag You Need” at this point. I had seen my friends and colleagues with the bag over the years, but I had never used one—until now. I recently had the chance to go to a Filson workshop in New York City to make my own. (I left the actual stitching to the pros.) I love how unique mine looks, but the thing I like the most is how functional and simple it is to carry around and grab items on the go, whether I’m at the airport or the gym. On flights, it easily fits in the seat in front of me and comfortably fits up in the overhead space. My only real nitpick is that there’s not a longer shoulder strap, but the two straps still get the job done. With exterior pockets to keep a book or my AirPods and a zipper over the main compartment, it’s really all a weekend getaway requires. — John Lonsdale, Deputy Digital Editor

[$225; filson.com]

