First Cast Travel Fly Rod
The newest rod in the Reyr lineup is the closest creation to their original vision of a packable and always ready fly rod. This rod fishes at 7 feet, using a blend of fiberglass and graphite to offer a slow and supple action. It collapses to just 16.5 inches and 6.5 ounces for the rod, reel, and line assembly.
Due to its size, weight, and packability, this rod is best fit for small creeks and high mountain trips. The internal-lined, telescoping design throws traditional rods out the window, offering you a full-function kit in a hybrid tenkara and traditional format. Set up takes less than thirty seconds, from pulling it out of the bag until casting. This is possible because it’s the only rod you can travel with your flies tied on, so you always get first cast.—Andy Cochrane, Men’s Journal contributor
[$279; reyrgear.com]
