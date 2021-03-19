FluidStance The Level GET IT

Now that we’re turning the corner on year two of working remotely, many are revaluating their WFH setup. We’re always looking for ways to make logging hours at the computer more interesting. The remedy? This wobble board, called the Level.

Think of it as a fidget spinner for your body. Ours had a solid maple top that’s about 26.5×12-inches (bamboo is another option shown here). Standing on it at our desk does make working more entertaining or at least engaging. The architectural exoskeleton underneath also looks great when it’s leaning against a wall when not in use.

By standing on the Level and constantly moving to find balance, you’re burning about 19 percent more energy than just sitting. With that comes an elevated heart rate of about 15 percent, too. While the board moves in three dimensions, it’s pretty intuitive to use and even to move around. With some practice, we were waddling closer or away from the desk or from one side to another.

You’ll want to invest in some sort of mat to protect your flooring underneath. While we expected the Level to replicate the constant movement of standing on a SUP, it’s not quite that, but it is fun, and a neat tool to work into your WFH setup.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$269; fluidstance.com]

