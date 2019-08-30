“Fly Already: Stories” by Etgar Keret Get It

Here at the office we have a big table of books for the taking, and the one with the slipper-wearing goldfish smoking a cigarette over the edge of a balcony on the galley cover caught my eye. Holy hell, “Fly Already: Stories” by Etgar Keret is a great collection. The reader is dropped into each story, like said goldfish plunking into a bowl. Keret deftly serves the reader just the right amount of everything (scenery, emotion, fallibility). There’s also some magical realism and even sci-fi elements baked in there. I get a little self-conscious reading this book on the train, given the amount of times my eyes widen and my jaw goes almost comically slack (he’s very good at doling out twists, too). The book isn’t out until September 3, but in the meantime, here’s one of the stories that had my head spinning called Tabula Rasa, which was published a few years ago.

[“Fly Already: Stories,” $14 on Kindle, $27 in hardcover; amazon.com]