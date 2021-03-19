FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow Golf Shoes GET IT

When it comes to our golf game, we’ve always found that simply feeling good while on the course is the most critical factor when chasing our personal best. This includes things like stretching, eating the right food (and drinking the right drinks), trusting in your equipment, and overall, simply feeling confident when it comes time to swing the club. And when it comes to golf shoes, we feel that looking good is on the same level as performance. That’s why, when we caught a glimpse of FootJoy’s latest release of their Premiere Series line of shoes, we simply had to get our hands on a pair of the all-new Tarlow.

These shoes just look so damn dapper with their timeless, classic styling that the swagger they gave us on the course was justification enough for us to call these our new go-to golf shoes. But let’s dive into the tech specs. They’re constructed entirely from hand-selected, ultra-soft full-grain leather with handsome calfskin details, with amazingly comfortable sheepskin linings. Sold yet?

As for performance, they feature FootJoy’s revolutionary VersaTrax+ technology that makes for some of the best traction we’ve ever felt (on any surface), and the way that they designed the multi-directional traction makes for an unmatched feel when it comes time to swing (no matter where you lie).

If you’re current golfing footwear has seen better days, and you’re looking for that new piece of gear to get your cylinders all firing properly on the course, then the brand-new Premier Series line from the trusted crew at FootJoy needs to be on your radar. Trust us, you won’t regret it. While the Tarlow was right up our alley as far as style goes, you can check out the full line here for whatever suits your style.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$199.99; footjoy.com]

