FootJoy x Buscemi Limited Edition Player's Shoe

Looking to spend some time on the golf course this season? Why not do it in impeccable fashion? Introducing the new collaboration between the legacy golf footwear company FootJoy and luxury West Coast street-fashion icon, Jon Buscemi. Now, to say that these shoes are “stylish” would be like calling a Ferrari “pretty cool.” These shoes make your everyday golf ensemble look like you’re headed the VIP room at the club. Having debuted at the Player’s Championship last week, this brand-new limited edition shoe really received its stage to shine.

Made with premium full grain leather from Pittards, with thoughtfully designed calfskin leather details, the classy aesthetic of this shoe is nothing short of superb. The VersaTrax outsole is engineered to deliver the utmost traction on the course, and they even accented it with a translucent rubber traction for that high-end look, without compromising on performance.

Right out of the box, these shoes are so-damn comfortable, they need very little breaking in, and they simply feel so amazing on your feet. These are part of FootJoy’s elite Premiere Series of shoes, so you can be confident that you’re not just buying into a stylish gimmick. These shoes are as legit as golf shoes get… and your swagger on the course will be exponentially elevated. These are a limited edition release, so if you manage to get your hands on a pair, you’ll be the talk of the Clubhouse. Guaranteed.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$349; footjoy.com]

