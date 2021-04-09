FootJoy x Todd Snyder Quarter-Zip Pullover GET IT

Feeling good on the golf course is one the most integral parts of playing your best. Not only do you need to be confident in your equipment, but you simply need to feel comfortable in your own skin… and these two elements go hand-in-hand. This is why we love the brand-new FootJoy x Todd Snyder Collection.

Just launched earlier this week, this whole collection of apparel simply screams sophisticated performance—that perfect pairing of classic style and superb functionality. We particularly loved the new Quarter-Zip Pullover. This thing is as capable on the course as it is stylish in the clubhouse. It has the feel and range of motion of an ultra-soft sweatshirt that’s designed in an impressively handsome way—the brand states that it has the polish if a Harrington jacket, and we think that description hits the nail on the head.

Its polyester blend material features anti-microbial technology, so it mitigates odor from moisture, so you need not to worry about smelling foul off the course. This all-new collection from FootJoy also includes other really impressive items, such as the Packard Shoes, Golf Jogger, Cardigan Sweater Vest, Tipped Pique Polo, and more. If you’re looking to seriously update your golf wardrobe this season, then this collection will serve you well. You can check out the full collection here.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$165; footjoy.com]

