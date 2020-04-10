Force of Nature Meats Get it

Founded on the principles of regenerative agriculture, Force of Nature is a collective of ranchers, farmers, and land stewards who are committed to creating a positive return on the planet. Force of Nature gives us the ability to vote for environmental regeneration by consuming meat that is actually good for the planet.

The fact is, factory farming is not just cruel to livestock, it’s harmful to the planet. Force of Nature raises animals the natural way, not just because it’s the right thing to do but because it can reverse climate change and preserve natural resources.

Beef, bison, pork, venison—it’s all here. Naturally raised and naturally processed, organic Force of Nature Meats are the sustainable way to get delicious burgers, steaks, and more delivered right to your door, flash-frozen and flavor-preserved. It’s a no-brainer.—Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[from $9/lb; forceofnaturemeats.com]

