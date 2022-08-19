Forsake Banks Low Hiking Sneaker GET IT

These water-resistant sneakers have an outsole that is grippy enough for casual hiking and styling that feels right at home crushing errands around town. We’ve been wearing the Banks all summer and it has become our daily shoe for everything from dog walks to five-mile family hikes.

Like a good summer shoe, the Banks is lightweight with large swaths of mesh over the toebox and along the sides to help keep feet comfortable. The waterproof full-grain leather will survive the occasional damp trail, rain shower, or lawn sprinkler at a summer cookout.

Out of the box, these are a bit stiff so you’ll need some time to break them in. And while the styling is sporty, these are not kicks you want to wear to the gym either. Still, once you put a few miles in them, they are as comfortable as any casual sneaker you have and have the chops to keep you from slipping on non-technical terrain. We received more than a few comments on the tan, orange, and navy blue colorway we have.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$120; forsake.com]

