Fossil Limited Edition Solar Digital Blue RPET Watch GET IT

If you’re a big fan of solar-powered outdoor gear, then we just might have the next purchase for the solar enthusiast who already has everything: The Fossil Limited Edition Solar Digital Blue RPET Watch. This thing is a purchase you can be proiud of, and it performs as good as any battery powered watch we’ve ever used. It’s rugged yet refined, making it a perfect fit for all sorts of outdoor occasions, and it simply works when many other watches would shut out the lights.

Initially launched for Earth Day 2021, this watch is the step forward that we all need to be conscious of when it comes to clean energy. It boasts an ultra-comfortable RPET polyurethane strap, a 5ATM water resistant rating, a case made from caster oil, and the best part, a wonderful solar powered battery that we have yet to complain about. This watch is simply a good-feel purchase with performance to boot, or even the perfect gift idea for the eco-conscious loved one in your life.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$159; fossil.com]

