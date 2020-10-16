On Running Cloudnova – Umber Get It

A wear-everywhere lifestyle shoe has to have street style but it also has to be comfortable for life on the go, whether you’re exploring your own city or traveling somewhere new. This release from Swiss performance company On Running hits all the right marks. It boasts the brand’s CloudTec midsole—when your foot strikes the ground, the cushioning elements stiffen to create a strong foundation with which to propel you forward—as well as Helion superfoam that fuses soft and hard foams to create a light yet cushioned experience. The color pops on the Umber style—the heel strap, cushioned heel cap, speckled laces, and logo—contrast nicely against the Swiss-engineered mesh of the upper while still maintaining a neutral versatility. Note: If you’re in the Los Angeles area, On is bringing an experiential laboratory to LA-based retailer Fred Segal’s Sunset location, in which the brand will showcase its hottest new drops (like the Cloudnova). — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$150; fredsegal.com]

