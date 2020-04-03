Fresh Eir All-Natural Hand Sanitizer GET IT

You’ve probably thought more about hand sanitizer in the last few weeks than you ever have in your entire life. That being said, with shortages all over the country and astronomical price gouging, it’s been tough for some people to get their hands on some (pun intended).

We suggest giving an all-natural option a try, Fresh Eir. This a 3-in-1 do-it-all spray that serves as a hand sanitizer, odor eliminator, and gear freshener… this 2-ounce bottle packs a huge punch.

Made from all-natural ingredients such as Witch Hazel, Aloe, Isopropyl Rubbing Alcohol, and four different types of essential oils (Cypress, Sage, Elemi, and Eucalyptus) this spray not only keeps your hands and body sanitized, but it also smells wonderful—just the right blend of Earthy tones.

Bonus: As of this writing, the company is offering a free bottle of their Pure Eir 65% alcohol hand sanitizer with every purchase. What are you waiting for?—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$20; eirnyc.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!