What if we told you that there is a cozy slipper that you can wear in the middle of a snow storm and not get wet or cold? Well, there is, and although it comes in the form of a boot, don’t believe your eyes—we are convinced that these ridiculous looking boots are actually slippers! Fubuki (吹雪) which means snowstorm in Japanese, is the brain child of two Swedish skiers who fell “in love” with the orange rubber boots of the local mountain workers in Niesko. The two returned to Sweden and created Fubuki.

The NIESKO 2.0 feature a rubber cutter shell that has a superior grip sole. The inside of the boot is lined with a soft fuzzy polyester material that mimics lambs wool. The toe cap is made an Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) composite and is strong and stiff, making it durable and light.

But what really makes the Fubuki a glorified slipper is the weight. Although Fubuki doesn’t list the weight on their site, we weighed one smaller size boot at 516 grams, making it a manageable to boot to fly in with to remote locations or lodges. The NIESKO 2.0 comes in a variety of colors and is becoming very trendy (for good reason) in ski communities around the world. Best of all, the NIESKO 2.0 is priced lower than many other winter boots. We highly recommend that if you live in a cold, wet environment, you’ll be super pleased with these “slippers.”—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[Prices Vary; fubukiboots.com]

