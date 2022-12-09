Fubuki Niseko 2.0 Lows GET IT

Sometimes a product comes around that seems like a novelty item but turns into somehing you end up using on a daily basis. Fubuki’s Niseko 2.0 Low boots are such a product. Essentially, the Niseko 2.0 Lows are the half boot version of Fubuki’s tall boots, the Niseko 2.0. You might think, ”if I already have a good tall winter boot, why would I need a shorter version?” Let us count the ways.

Like the Niseko 2.0 that we reviewed earlier this year, the Lows have all the same materials–a cozy super soft fuzzy polyester liner with a Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) composite toe cap that is super strong and stiff, but also incredibly lightweight. They have the same extra molding on the heel that makes the boots easy to slide on and off and the same drawstring cinch.

The only real difference is that the Lows are shorter. But that difference is huge. Obviously for big dumps or walking in deep snow, the original Niseko 2.0 are the way to go, but for nearly anything else, the Lows have turned into our go-to boots this winter. They are a perfect boot for doing errands around town, wear to the office, great for those above freezing days when the snow turns to slush, excellent for the ski hill since you don’t have to bunch up your ski pants because the boots height is lower.

The Niseko 2.0 Lows are a great boot to wear to the office (if you live in a snowy climate like some of us,) They are also chose footwear for cold weather road trips since they don’t take up that much space and they are easier to drive in. The Niseko 2.0 tall boots will always be a classic choice for the heavy snow days, but the Lows are a surprisingly delightfully useful and comfortable half winter boot that we can’t imagine living without.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$145; fubukiboots.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!