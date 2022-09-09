G Loomis GCX Inshore Casting Rod GET IT

G Loomis has set the golden standard for quality fishing rods for many years now. They are handcrafted in Woodland, WA with meticulous attention to detail. We got our hands on the new GCX inshore series casting rod and it did not disappoint.

Everything about this rod feels premium; from the fine detail cork finish in your hands to the sensitivity in the tip when you feel a strike and the backbone in the shaft when that fish is pulling out line. The GCX series comes with a new guide train called SeaGuide and has a multi tampered design which gives you better casting accuracy and overall sensitivity while removing bulk in the rod where you don’t need it.

This series is one of the more price-friendly options G Loomis offers and is a perfect gateway into the world of high-end rods without spending high-end dollars. It’s by no means an entry level rod as it’s packed with a ton of features that top of the line rods have. The GCX casting rod is made for serious anglers who fish day in day out and need a rod that can not only keep up but also perform when you need it to.

This series comes in 11 spinning models and two casting models to fit any inshore fishing application. If you’re looking to step up your fishing game and don’t want to break the bank I suggest you take a look at the GCX Inshore Series—you won’t be disappointed. —Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$289.99; gloomis.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!